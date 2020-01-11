Police activity closes I-70 in both directions outside Glenwood Springs

News

January 12, 2020
Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 had been closed Saturday afternoon outdoors Glenwood Springs due to police exercise, the Colorado Division of Transportation introduced.

The closure, introduced at 2:43 p.m., impacts the freeway between Exit 105 in New Fort and Exit 109 in Canyon Creek.

Authorities didn’t instantly say what sort of police exercise prompted the closure, and CDOT stated there is no such thing as a estimated time for reopening.

I-70 EB/WB: Street closed between Exit 105 – New Fort and Exit 109 – US 6; Canyon Creek. I-70 closed each instructions because of police exercise; no estimated time to reopen. https://t.co/UZMq1tswTO

— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 11, 2020

