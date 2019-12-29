Police are ‘extremely concerned’ about a missing girl, 14

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Police are ‘extraordinarily involved’ a couple of teenage lady, 14, who was final seen this morning.

Caitlin Wright disappeared from Burton city centre this morning and an enchantment has been launched.

She was final noticed by Primark in Coopers Sq. purchasing centre at round 11.30am.

Derbyshire Police described as white, of medium construct with lengthy blonde hair.

When she was final seen, she was carrying a pink, white and blue hoodie, black jogging bottoms, a black bandana as a head band and white trainers.

She additionally has a distinguished black nostril ring.

Police consider Caitlin might have travelled to Birmingham.

Anybody who has seen Caitlin, or is aware of of her whereabouts, is requested to contact Derbyshire Police on 101, or via social media channels akin to Twitter or Fb.

Reference quantity 682 of Sunday, December 29, ought to be quoted.

An nameless report could be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.