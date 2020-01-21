Police are hunting for mystery thugs who pelted drivers on a busy road with large vegetables

By Every day Mail Reporter

When they’re rooted out, there shall be swede justice…

For police are on the hunt for thriller vandals launching massive greens at drivers on a busy most important street.

Officers say 17 motorists have now been focused with swedes and turnips on the A380 between Newton Abbot and Torquay in Devon over the past three months – and warn severe accident is barely a matter of time.

Within the newest incident, a swede was lobbed at a police armed response automotive responding to a 999 name on Sunday, inflicting £500 of injury to its windscreen.

Final month, a swede smashed right into a driver’s Vary Rover, whereas one other mentioned a turnip had been thrown from a bridge.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman mentioned: ‘Objects have been thrown from varied bridges at completely different occasions on completely different days of the week.’