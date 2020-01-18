Police arrest 19-year-old woman in attack that left 7-Eleven clerk in a coma

Torrance police have arrested a 19-year-old lady on suspicion of brutally beating a 7-Eleven retailer clerk who stays hospitalized in a coma, authorities stated.

Jordyn Kolone of Harbor Metropolis was booked Thursday night after investigators launched surveillance photos of the assailants within the Jan. 11 theft, in line with a press release from the Torrance Police Division. Kolone was being held in Los Angeles County jail in lieu of $1 million bond, and is scheduled to seem in court docket Tuesday, in line with inmate information.

Police allege that Kolone and an unidentified male confederate walked into the 7-Eleven on Sepulveda Boulevard and Western Avenue about 1 a.m. and grabbed beer from the fridge. The pair left the comfort retailer with out paying, and the clerk chased them outdoors the shop.

There, police stated, the attackers beat the 49-year-old man, leaving blows to his head, and he was left on the bottom. A web based fundraiser recognized the sufferer as Syed Ali, and his relations stated in a press release that he was rescued by an individual driving by who stopped and supplied help.

“He was able to cough up some blood before finally taking a breath,” Ali’s relations stated within the assertion.

Police launched surveillance images of the person concerned within the beer theft. Investigators stated third suspect was additionally concerned, however no picture of him was launched.

Ali’s household stated that he’s a father of 4 younger kids who moved two years in the past from Pakistan. He has undergone surgical procedure on his cranium and was recovering in an intensive care unit.

“He has severe brain damage due to internal bleeding in the brain and is currently in a coma. He may never wake up or have use of his body again. He may never wake up to see his family again either,” his household wrote.

Police stated the seek for the 2 excellent suspects was ongoing. Anybody with data was requested to contact the Torrance Police Division at (310) 328-3456.