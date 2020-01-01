Police Arrest 3 Men, Recovers 90 Fake Passports In Ghaziabad

Police have recovered 90 faux passports. (Representational)

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh):

Ghaziabad Police on Wednesday arrested three males for allegedly duping round 250 folks for making faux visas.

“All three men used to dupe people by manufacturing fake visas and used to help them in sending them to foreign countries. They have taken lakhs of money from people and have duped around 250 people,” mentioned Sudhir Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ghaziabad.

Police have recovered 90 faux passports, faux stamps and overseas forex from their possession.

A case has been registered and additional investigation is underway.