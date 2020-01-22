Police arrest HEADTEACHER for Thai shopping mall massacre after he was turned in by his wife 

By James Mills for MailOnline

A main college headteacher was arrested at the moment for a botched gold store theft in a Thai shopping center the place three folks had been shot useless, together with a boy of two.

Prasittichai Khaokaew, 38, was turned in by his spouse after she apparently recognised his bike and the best way he walks on CCTV footage of the bloodbath.

An offended mob regarded on because the suspect was led right into a police station at the moment by armed officers because the authorities warned towards vigilante assaults.

The gunman opened fireplace within the Robinson’s mall in Lopburi, about 100 miles north of Bangkok, on January 9, killing two-year-old Panuwich Wongyu who was strolling hand-in-hand together with his mom.

Store assistant Thidarat Thongthip, 31, and safety guard Teerachat Nimma, 33, had been additionally killed earlier than the robber fled on his moped with £12,000 price of gold and jewelry.

CCTV footage reveals the second the robber opened fireplace as he held up the gold retailer

Wilaiwan Wongyu is seen on CCTV holding her two-year-old son’s hand moments earlier than the crazed gunman opens fireplace and kills the little boy, a safety guard and a younger girl

Wilaiwan Wongyu, pictured together with her two-year-old son Panuwich, mentioned the guilt of not with the ability to shield him is ‘overwhelming’

Khaokaew was handcuffed and hauled in for questioning at the moment by armed police and was seen being led right into a police station in a baseball cap and surgical masks.

Police described him as a ‘gun fanatic’ and the rich director of a college in neighboring Singburi province the place he’s in control of 40 kindergarten and first pupils.

Police Normal Chakthip Chaijinda urged offended vigilante mobs to not take revenge on the suspect and mentioned: ‘Let police end the investigation’.

He insisted Khaokaew was ‘undoubtedly not a scapegoat’ and added: ‘The suspect was cooperative. He didn’t resist arrest.’

The headteacher pictured with armed police after his arrest in Thailand at the moment

Native media reported that his spouse had turned him in after recognising his gait and bike from CCTV. She might be in line for the £12,000 reward provided to seek out the killer.

The massacre shocked the nation and heartbreaking CCTV confirmed tragic Panuwich strolling hand-in-hand together with his mom Wilaiwan moments earlier than he was shot. There was additionally footage of Mrs Wongyu cradling her significantly injured son earlier than he was rushed to hospital the place he later died.

CCTV reveals the gunman fleeing on a motorbike earlier than police arrived on the scene

Chilling footage reveals the gunman leaping on to the gold retailer counter in the course of the raid

The gunman shot useless three poeple earlier than fleeing with £12,000 price of gold and jewelry

Mrs Wongyu later instructed of her ‘overwhelming’ guilt that she could not shield him.

She mentioned: ‘Every little thing has occurred so quick, I used to be with him then he was gone.

‘The guilt of not with the ability to shield my son is overwhelming.

‘My husband and I like him a lot that we will solely hope we is usually a glad household once more in our subsequent lives.’

Heartbreaking CCTV reveals Mrs Wongyu cradling her significantly injured son Panuwich after the taking pictures (left) earlier than he was rushed to hospital the place he later died.

Surprising CCTV footage confirmed the terrifying second the robber opened fireplace in the course of the botched theft

Police Colonel Kritsana Pattanacharoen mentioned after the theft: ‘We consider the robber has been educated in using weapons.

‘Finding out the gestures he made when taking pictures, it’s unlikely to be somebody who has by no means used weapons earlier than.

‘The gear he had was specialised and never one thing that’s simply acquired.’