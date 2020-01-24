Police arrest man, 44, after 16-year-old schoolgirl was raped in Rochdale

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after a 16-year-old schoolgirl was raped in a car.

Police mentioned the lady had been talking to her attacker on-line days earlier than she was raped on January 15 in Smallbridge, Rochdale.

Police acquired a report shortly after 5pm on January 15 16-year-old lady was raped by a person.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after a 16-year-old schoolgirl was raped in a car in Smallbridge, Rochdale. Pictured: Police search the world after the assault

The assault is now understood to have occurred within the Smallbridge space – not in Wardle, Rochdale, as beforehand understood by police.

A 44-year-old man, from Salford, Higher Manchester, was arrested on suspicion of rape and of inciting the sexual exploitation of a kid and has now been launched on bail.

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape however has been launched from custody.

Police mentioned the lady had been talking to her attacker on-line days earlier than she was raped on January 15. Pictured: Police on the scene

The lady is being supported by specially-trained officers and enquiries are ongoing.

Superintendent Richard Hunt, of GMP’s Rochdale division, mentioned ‘The welfare of the sufferer stays a high precedence and, as such, specialist officers and associate companies are persevering with to help her and her household at what’s, undoubtedly, a distressing time for them.

‘I wish to use this chance to thank members of the general public for his or her response to our attraction and, particularly, the folks of Wardle who’ve been affected person while investigation work brought on disruption within the space.

‘I’m conscious of rumours circulating locally and on social media and the comprehensible considerations of members of the general public however I might ask that they chorus from circulating these rumours or speculating about what occurred as it’s going to inevitably trigger additional misery for the sufferer and her household.

‘As an alternative, I might encourage anybody with data that will help us to get in contact with the investigation group.’