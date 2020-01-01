Police arrest man for double murder after man and woman are found dead

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

1 January 2020

A double homicide investigation was launched at this time after two individuals died at a home.

Officers had been referred to as to the property within the Derbyshire village of Duffield at four.11am this morning and located a person and a lady fatally injured inside.

Police mentioned one man was arrested on the scene on suspicion of two counts of homicide and remained in custody this afternoon.

Officers had been referred to as to the property within the Derbyshire village of Duffield early this morning

Two police vehicles and two forensics vans had been on the scene at this time, with two officers standing guard – and a blue tent was erected inside a cordon.

One native resident, who didn’t want to be named, instructed Derbyshire Reside: ‘I awakened this morning and had a glance outdoors to see what the New Yr was wanting like.

‘I used to be shocked to see all of the tape and cones connected to my gate. I assume one thing critical occurred due to the boys in white fits.

‘Every little thing was advantageous final evening and we entered 2020 advantageous. We went to mattress at round 1am and there have been a number of fireworks however nothing uncommon.’

The highway the place the incident occurred, New Zealand Lane, is closed whereas the police investigation continues, and the pressure requested anybody with info to get in contact.