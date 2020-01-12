Police arrest three women after another woman, 50, fell to her death from a 13-storey block of flats

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

Police have arrested three ladies after one other lady fell to her dying from a 13-storey block of flats.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the block, regarded as Littlecross Home, in Phipps Road in Bristol, simply after 2am Saturday.

They discovered lady had fallen from a flat and police tried first help.

Ambulance crews attended however the lady died on the scene.

The lady has not but been formally recognized however is believed to be a 50-year-old who was visiting the block.

Three ladies aged 53, 43 and 36 have been arrested within the early hours of Saturday.

They continue to be in police custody whereas officers proceed their inquiries to determine the circumstances main as much as the dying.

Investigations, together with house-to-house enquiries and forensic examinations, proceed.

Native individuals reacted on-line at the moment and spoke how they warned the council one thing like this is able to occur.

Jimmy Groves mentioned: ‘Was once a beautiful place to reside.’

Tina Maire Yearsley posted: ‘I advised the council this is able to occur it is so unhealthy’.

Louisemarie Hunt mentioned: ‘My mum warned council this is able to occur, joke that block.’

Ali Farr posted: ‘I reside within the block, sure there’s comings and going, however I do not see half the stuff individuals say about.’