January 10, 2020 | 12:46am

Miami Dolphins large receiver Albert Wilson, second from proper, speaks throughout a gathering between legislation enforcement officers and resort teams to announce a marketing campaign to forestall human trafficking surrounding subsequent month’s Tremendous Bowl. AP Picture/Lynne Sladky

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — To fight human trafficking in the course of the Tremendous Bowl, legislation enforcement officers mentioned Thursday that they want resort employees, ride-hailing service drivers and safety personnel to be particularly alert.

These are the individuals more than likely to come across the victims and perpetrators of trafficking — and would be capable of present authorities with suggestions and proof of the crime going down, Florida Lawyer Common Ashley Moody mentioned on the “No Room for Trafficking” convention, held on the Fontainebleau Lodge.

The individuals more than likely to be enslaved for intercourse work are younger women, officers mentioned. They famous that occasions such because the Feb. 2 Tremendous Bowl, with all its attendant events, are ripe for human and intercourse trafficking. Additionally they famous that trafficking happens all year long, not simply throughout main occasions.

“We’re enlisting people to help law enforcement,” mentioned Moody, who chairs a statewide job drive on human trafficking. “Most of the cases begin with anonymous tips. That’s how we’ll catch these guys.”

The hospitality trade is taking discover. Cecil Staton, president and CEO of the Asian American Lodge Homeowners Affiliation, mentioned it’s unhealthy enterprise for individuals who run motels to permit human trafficking.

“No honest hotelier wants human trafficking on their property. We are all about collaboration,” Staton mentioned.

Mary Rogers, vice chairman and basic supervisor on the Fontainebleau, mentioned the entire resort’s workers obtain common coaching on attainable indicators of human trafficking: rooms the place individuals come and go in any respect hours, money funds and younger girls who by no means depart their rooms.

“We just encourage everyone to report anything they see that looks suspicious,” Rogers mentioned. “We really, really encourage that culture.”

Equally, authorities need ride-hailing providers resembling Uber and Lyft, in addition to taxi drivers, to pay attention to what’s being mentioned of their autos and to acknowledge when one thing doesn’t appear proper. Moody was taking part in a coaching occasion for Uber drivers later Thursday.

“It has to be a concerted effort that never stops,” mentioned Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Lodge & Lodging Affiliation. “It will take all of our efforts to make this happen.”

Representing the NFL at Thursday’s occasion was Miami Dolphins large receiver Albert Wilson, who mentioned the human trafficking subject has particular resonance to him as a result of he grew up with 5 sisters.

“It can happen to anyone,” Wilson mentioned. “It’s important for me to use my platform to get the message out.”

The workplace of Miami-Dade State Lawyer Katherine Fernandez Rundle operates a hotline for suggestions and studies about human trafficking: 305-FIX-STOP or 305-349-7867.

“You can report it so we can stop it,” she mentioned.