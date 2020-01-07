Police Break Up ‘Occupy Gateway’ Protests In Mumbai Over JNU Mob Attack

Occupy Gateway: College students in Mumbai have been protesting towards the JNU mob assault

Mumbai:

A whole lot of people that had gathered on the iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai to protest towards the mob assault in Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) have been compelled out by the police. A number of the protesters refused to be taken away, whereas others boarded the police buses on their very own to go to Azad Maidan, 2 km away, the place the police mentioned has higher amenities for lavatory and water.

A police officer advised HEARALPUBLICIST there are not any bathroom or water amenities on the Gateway of India and it was turning into a problem to manage the group on the monument in style with vacationers.

The group, principally college students, began gathering on the monument by the ocean in south Mumbai on Sunday night time, hours after a masked mob armed with sticks and sharp weapons attacked college students and academics at JNU. The protest started with a candlelight march. JNU alumni Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra additionally participated within the protest.

In movies shared on social media, protesters have been seen elevating slogans and singing protest songs as they waved the nationwide flag. Lots of the slogans focused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the RSS-linked scholar union alleged to be behind the assault at JNU.

The protest known as on Monday night time was “spontaneous”, mentioned one of many individuals. As the group grew this morning, the scholars requested folks throughout the town to hitch them in giant numbers in an announcement.

“We the students of TISS, IIT, University of Mumbai etc have actively and successfully occupied the heart of the city at Gateway until we don’t know when! We need more representation across student groups/ collectives/ fronts. Please come and join in large numbers with your banners. We need food, warm clothes, newspapers and a lot of you here,” learn the assertion.