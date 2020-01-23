January 23, 2020 | three:15pm

PARIS — French and Dutch police have arrested 23 suspected members of a prison community that has smuggled as many as 10,000 migrants from France to Britain, in keeping with the European police company Europol.

The community was suspected of incomes 70 million euros ($77.6 million) in income by organizing unlawful passages for migrants from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Iran, Europol mentioned Thursday.

The migrants traveled to Britain from across the western French cities of Le Mans and Poitiers. A lot of them confronted life-threatening situations, hidden in fridge vans crossing the English Channel by ferry or undersea prepare. As many as 20 migrants had been held in every truck and every paid as a lot as 7,000 euros ($7,760) for the crossing, Europol mentioned.

A suspect within the Netherlands collected these funds through an underground banking system, Europol mentioned. Police seized firearms and autos in 5 searches and the migrants discovered through the operation had been taken to security.

Police clear a migrant camp close to Calais, the place migrants looking for to get to the UK got here out. AP

Ton van Lierop, a spokesman for Eurojust, mentioned many of the arrests had been Tuesday in France.

The operation got here amid renewed consideration to migrants risking their lives in vans attempting to cross the Channel after 39 Vietnamese attempting to enter Britain died in October in a refrigerated truck container.