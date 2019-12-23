“Police Can’t Keep Quiet”: Karnataka Chief Minister On Mangaluru Firing

BS Yediyurappa mentioned the “police can’t keep quiet” when confronted with a violent mob

Bengaluru:

The BJP authorities in Karnataka has been dealing with criticism after police firing within the coastal metropolis of Mangaluru in Karnataka on Thursday killed two individuals throughout protests over the amended citizenship regulation. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, nonetheless, has made it clear that he believes the police motion was justified.

“Everybody knows about the incident in Mangaluru. Section 144 (ban on gathering of four or more people) was in force. Even then people gathered there and they tried to disturb peace and indulge in arson and looting. The police can’t keep quiet,” Mr Yediyurappa advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

“Police had to open fire when the mob tried to storm the police station and loot weapons. I discussed with the police commissioner and officers. And it is a fact the protesters tried their best to create problems,” he added.

The police response in Mangaluru has drawn criticism from opposition leaders in Karnataka. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal Secular questioned the taking pictures, saying it wasn’t a “war”.

“Being a former chief minister of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy must understand the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). Kumaraswamy says a mob had gathered to protest and not for a war. But I want to ask, then why have Section 144?” Mr Yediyurappa mentioned.

“They (the opposition) just want to create problems. They are disappointed that they lost the elections. Next three-and-a-half years, they have to be in opposition. That is why they are creating problems,” the Chief Minister mentioned, referring to the current win in 15 seats within the meeting bypolls in Karnataka.

The BJP received 12 seats, giving it a transparent majority within the meeting and cementing stability for the Yediyurappa authorities.

He additionally responded to a criticism by Congress chief and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who was initially not allowed to go to Mangaluru with different Congress leaders. “Police have issued a notice to me that reads I am prohibited from entering Mangaluru. We are living in an undeclared emergency situation. @BSYBJP should insist @narendramodi to at least declare emergency officially and run ‘Tuglaq Darbar’ as they wish,” Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

Reacting to the Congress chief’s remark, Mr Yediyurappa advised HEARALPUBLICIST, “Let them go and stay there for one week, sort out all the problems and explain about this law.”

The Chief Minister mentioned there was no motive for Muslims to be concerned concerning the CAA. “I have discussed with Muslim leaders in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. More than 40, 50 important leaders were there. Nobody opposed this law. There is no reason to oppose this law,” Mr Yediyurappa mentioned.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it is going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.