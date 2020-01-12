Police catch history buff stealing ‘spiritual’ bluestone rocks

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

A history-lover was caught by police stealing protected bluestone rocks from a mountain to make his personal Stonehenge backyard function.

Two males had been noticed illegally digging up the ‘religious’ stones – the identical sort as at Stonehenge – from a mountainside to load them right into a again of a automobile in Narbeth, Pembrokeshire.

However police had been in a position to monitor down one thief down – and located a stone getting used as a backyard decoration ten miles away.

Historic bluestone rocks kind the smaller a part of Stonehenge and are discovered within the Preseli mountains in Pembrokeshire.

Scientists found the stones had been quarried within the Welsh hills earlier than being transported 180 miles to the prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain greater than four,000 years in the past.

Police at the moment are warning that it’s unlawful to take the bluestone from the hills.

The theft was filmed by a involved onlooker who handed cell phone footage to police.

Inspector Reuben Palin, of Dyfed-Powys Police, mentioned: ‘Whereas we’re conscious that bluestone is commonly taken from the Preseli space, it isn’t straightforward to search out out who’s taking it, or the place it’s going.

‘This case was fairly uncommon in that there was truly a witness to the theft, who swiftly began filming whereas the stone was dug up and put right into a automobile.

‘We want to thank the witness for appearing so rapidly, and for offering us with the proof we wanted to get well the stone.’

Police say the person was spoken to in Narbeth, Pembrokeshire, and mentioned he didn’t realize it was unlawful to take the stone.

The stone has now been given to a chapel which has taken possession.

Inspector Palin added: ‘Whereas it won’t look like taking bluestone is inflicting any hurt, it’s in reality unlawful.

‘These historical stones are a part of the Mynydd Preseli Website of Particular Scientific Curiosity and Preseli Particular Space of Conservation, and it’s a crime to take them.

‘Prior to now we now have had individuals taking bluestone for the religious and therapeutic property it’s believed to own, and on this case a big stone was taken for adornment functions.

‘We urge guests to the world to respect the world, and to not take away something for private or monetary acquire.’