Police charge headteacher husband with New Year’s Day double murder

By Rod Ardehali and Mark Duell and Martin Robinson Chief Reporter For Mailonline

Printed: 12:43 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:56 EST, 2 January 2020

A person has been charged with murdering a mother-of-three and her new associate who had been each discovered stabbed to dying within the early hours of New 12 months’s Day.

Rhys Hancock, the 39-year-old estranged husband of Helen Hancock, will seem at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court docket on Friday morning for the double homicide of his spouse and her firm director lover.

Mrs Hancock, 39, was discovered lifeless alongside Martin Griffiths, 48, at a property within the upmarket village of Duffield simply months after she left the headteacher and ‘getting her life again collectively’.

Each had been discovered by officers with deadly stab wounds and had been pronounced lifeless on the scene.

Sufferer: Mom-of-three Helen Almey (pictured), 39, was stabbed to dying alongside her new associate Martin Griffiths within the early hours of New 12 months’s Day because it emerged police had been on the home days earlier

Estranged: Helen Almey was discovered lifeless on the dwelling she as soon as shared together with her estranged headteacher husband, Rhys Hancock (pictured collectively). Rhys Hancock has now been charged with the double homicide

Derbyshire Police confirmed that it had referred itself to Britain’s police watchdog the IOPC within the wake of the killing ‘because of contact between Mrs Hancock and officers previous to the incident’.

Father-of-two Martin Griffiths, 48, an organization director, additionally died on the property within the upmarket village of Duffield, close to Derby.

The brand new couple’s grieving households as we speak paid tribute to them after they had been murdered whereas seeing in 2020 collectively.

Ms Almey’s relations stated: ‘The household are devastated on the lack of Helen who was a stunning, lovely, pleasant, bubbly and social particular person’.

Whereas Mr Griffiths’s loved-ones stated: ‘Martin was a stunning dad, husband, son, brother and uncle, who had a ardour for journey, working and a love of animals. He loved travelling the world, mountaineering and spending time along with his two youngsters. He shall be enormously missed’.

Investigation: A double homicide probe was underway yesterday in Duffield after police had been referred to as to the scene at 4am. The MPV is believed to be Mr Hancock’s and was discovered in the midst of the street

Mr Griffiths was a former director of a advertising and marketing firm and described himself on social media as ‘dad and finest good friend to 2 lovely youngsters’.

Fb footage present him having fun with mountaineering journeys with family and friends, which he scaled to lift cash for charity.

He was additionally a eager bicycle owner, snooker participant, cricket fan and fell runner and is believed to have separated from spouse Claire earlier this 12 months.

One suggestion on his LinkedIn web page describes him as: ‘foremost a genuinely nice man, personable, approachable .’

It provides: ‘Past Martin’s skilled functionality he’s an inspiring man, keen to tackle vital challenges within the pursuit of feat this speaks volumes about his character and integrity.’

A cordon stays in place on the property as we speak (pictured) the place Helen and her new associate have been murdered

Police are combing the road for proof that may hyperlink the killer to the scene the place a brand new couple died on New 12 months’s Day

Officers had been on ladders inspecting the roof and pulling up drains in Duffield as they search for clues and maybe a homicide weapon

Helen, who began utilizing her maiden identify Almey once more, break up together with her husband Rhys this 12 months as their relationship soured

Helen was well-known and far liked in her village, the place many stated they had been bereft for her youngsters

Household: Neighbours stated Mrs Almey had not too long ago began a relationship after separating from Mr Hancock, who’s the daddy of her youngsters, aged 9, seven and 4

Mrs Almey, a graduate of Loughborough College, was well-known locally and helped out with the neighbourhood watch