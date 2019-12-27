Police Damaged Property During Citizenship Law Protests: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav demanded an inquiry into police excesses.

Lucknow:

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that police broken public property throughout Citizenship legislation protests in Uttar Pradesh and demanded an inquiry into police excesses and compensation for these affected.

The Samajwadi Occasion chief stated the BJP authorities within the state needs to terrorise folks within the identify of motion towards anti-CAA protesters and seeks to create a divide within the society.

“The CCTV footage shows police ransacking homes, breaking CCTV cameras and damaging public property. When will the government order a probe into the damage done by the police and provide compensation to the people?” Mr Yadav stated.

He stated, “BJP is fearful of Hindu-Muslim unity in the country and trying to rip up the social fabric by raising issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).”

The SP chief stated that widespread protests towards the CAA present that persons are not supporting it. “Indians who believe in the Constitution and its preamble are standing up to the government,” he stated.

He additionally expressed issues over deaths, allegedly throughout police motion, throughout protests.

“The highest number of deaths have been reported in UP in the protests. Large scale protests took place in Assam where columns of security forces were deployed, but the number of deaths was comparatively low,” he stated.

“This has happened in UP because of the Chief Minister’s “language of revenge,” he added.

Mr Yadav stated the Modi authorities has opted for the Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR) to realize its goals because the NRC couldn’t be introduced in and demanded that castes must be counted within the NPR.

On Wednesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi additionally demanded that the UP authorities ought to represent an unbiased panel to analyze the violence in the course of the CAA protests within the state whereas alleging police excesses towards the folks.

Not less than 19 folks have misplaced their lives within the protests and over 1,100 folks have been arrested within the state.