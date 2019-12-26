Police detain teen suspect in Tessa Majors murder

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 11:26 EST, 26 December 2019

The 14-year-old suspect within the stabbing dying of Barnard Faculty scholar Tessa Majors has been taken into custody after being on the run for 2 weeks.

The teenage suspect was positioned and detained within the Bronx in New York on Thursday.

Police had been looking for for the reason that day after 18-year-old Tessa was attacked in Manhattan’s Morningside Park on December 11.

The boy has been on the run ever since and bolted from a automotive on December 15 whereas being pushed to the police station by an grownup.

The 14-year-old suspect (proper) within the stabbing dying of Barnard Faculty scholar Tessa Majors (left) has been taken into custody after being on the run for 2 weeks

He’s one among three youths police consider had been concerned within the stabbing of Tessa. The teenager is allegedly the one who stabbed her.

Police tracked down the teenager after taking the bizarre step final week of releasing pictures of him however not his title or another figuring out info given he’s underage.

NYPD chief Rodney Harrison tweeted on Thursday: ‘We now have positioned this particular person. Thanks to everybody who reached out with info.

‘That is an energetic and ongoing investigation.’