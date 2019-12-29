Police discover a £40,000 cannabis farm while investigating a suspected burglary 

Police uncover a £40,000 hashish farm whereas investigating a suspected housebreaking
- West Midlands Police had been known as to suspected housebreaking in Hurst Hill, Dudley
- However as a substitute discovered round 40 hashish vegetation price £1,000 on December 23
- Anybody with data ought to contact the police at west-midlands.police.uk
By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline
Printed: | Up to date:
Police have found a £40,000 hashish farm whereas investigating a suspected housebreaking in a market city.
West Midlands Cops had been known as to a property in Dudley, Midlands, after receiving stories of a suspected housebreaking on December 23.
However they had been amazed to search out round 40 hashish vegetation, price round £1,000 upon arrival.
West Midlands Police found a £40,000 hashish farm whereas investigating a suspected housebreaking at a property in Hurst Hill, Dudley at about 10.20am on December 23
Surprising photos present the vegetation in big proof luggage being hauled into the again of police vans by officers.
A West Midlands Police spokesperson stated: ‘We had been known as to a property in Higher Ettingshall Street, Hurst Hill, Dudley at about 10.20am on December 23 to stories of a housebreaking.
‘Our enquiries proceed and anybody with data can contact us by way of Reside Chat between 8am and midnight, at west-midlands.police.uk or by way of 101.’
No arrests have been made.
Surprising photos present the 40 vegetation in big proof luggage being hauled into the again of police vans by officers
Commercial
Add Comment