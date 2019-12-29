Police discover a £40,000 cannabis farm while investigating a suspected burglary 

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Police have found a £40,000 hashish farm whereas investigating a suspected housebreaking in a market city.

West Midlands Cops had been known as to a property in Dudley, Midlands, after receiving stories of a suspected housebreaking on December 23.

However they had been amazed to search out round 40 hashish vegetation, price round £1,000 upon arrival.

Surprising photos present the vegetation in big proof luggage being hauled into the again of police vans by officers.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson stated: ‘We had been known as to a property in Higher Ettingshall Street, Hurst Hill, Dudley at about 10.20am on December 23 to stories of a housebreaking.

‘Our enquiries proceed and anybody with data can contact us by way of Reside Chat between 8am and midnight, at west-midlands.police.uk or by way of 101.’

No arrests have been made.