Police discover human remains during search of south west London home

Revealed: 12:11 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 12:16 EST, three January 2020

Human stays have been discovered at a house as we speak in an upmarket riverside suburb of London after considerations have been raised a few resident.

Police found the stays throughout a search of the home in Barnes, South West London – and are actually attempting to determine the identification of the deceased.

Officers went to the house on Nowell Street after considerations had been raised concerning the welfare of an occupant. An evaluation of the stays confirmed they’re human.

Police discovered the stays in a home on this street in Barnes, South West London (file picture)

Police from Scotland Yard’s specialist crime command are investigating the case, and a autopsy examination will likely be scheduled sooner or later.

Anybody with info that would help police with their probe has been requested to contact the pressure’s incident room on 020 8721 4054.

The typical home worth on the street, which is situated a brief stroll from the River Thames and close to the London Wetland Centre, is £780,000.