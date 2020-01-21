Police Disperse Women, Children Protesting Over CAA Outside Supreme Court

The protesters sat on the entrance gate of the Supreme Courtroom, a day forward of CAA listening to. (File)

New Delhi:

Round 20 girls together with youngsters gathered outdoors the Supreme Courtroom on Tuesday night time to protest in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act forward of the listening to on the contentious regulation within the court docket.

The protesters sat on the entrance gate of the Supreme Courtroom, following which the police dispersed them from the world, a police official stated.

The Supreme Courtroom is scheduled to listen to on Wednesday a batch of pleas looking for to look at the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Modification) Act.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, which had issued discover to the Centre on December 18 on numerous pleas is prone to hear a batch of 143 petitions, together with these filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress chief Jairam Ramesh.

The Citizenship Modification Act, for the primary time, makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it would assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution earlier than 2015. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.