Police dog allegedly choked by suspect: Durham cops

A person has been charged after a police canine was assaulted in Oshawa.

The Durham Regional Police Service was known as to a residence on Olive Ave. on Monday for a disturbance the place a suspect was allegedly breaking furnishings and smashing home windows.

Police say officers and the Ok-9 unit responded and made makes an attempt to arrest the person who gave the impression to be below the affect of medication.

Throughout the arrest of the suspect, the person allegedly took a police canine’s leash and began to choke the animal. Officers finally gained management and took the person into custody.

Police took the person to hospital and the place medical personnel administered him Narcan, which may help reverse an opioid overdose. The canine, named Rouge, suffered minor accidents.

A 41-year-old man from Oshawa has been charged with two counts of mischief and harm to property, and willfully trigger ache and struggling to an animal.

