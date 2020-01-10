Police find body of missing firefighter Anthony Knott in river 

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

The useless physique of lacking firefighter Anthony Knott was discovered by police this morning, three weeks after he mysteriously disappeared.

A member of the general public alerted police at 9.41am on this morning to the physique of a person within the water at Denton Island.

The 33-year-old father-of-four, from Orpington, Kent, vanished on December 20 after going to the Lamb pub in Lewes, East Sussex, with buddies.

He left The Lamb in Fisher Road at round 7.16pm and was captured on CCTV roughly half an hour later strolling close by.

Detective Inspector Mark Rosser stated: ‘Our ideas are with the household and buddies of Anthony at this tough time. We too are saddened by this replace and would ask the general public and media to respect the households’ privateness presently.

‘We wish to thank the general public for his or her great help with our investigation into the disappearance of Anthony, together with our companion companies and volunteers who assisted with the search.’

Police carried out intensive searches on foot and within the River Ouse for 12 days, however referred to as them off on January 1.

Lucy Otto and her fiancé Anthony Knott, a 33-year-old father-of-four from Orpington in Kent

Mr Knott had been on a piece evening out with 12 fellow London firefighters, and police stated there was nothing to counsel he had left the city.

Talking final week, his fiancee Lucy Otto instructed Sky Information: ‘I simply really feel numb… it is very unusual. It is the not understanding, it is horrible. I do not perceive how somebody can simply stroll out a pub and disappear.

‘There is no eyewitness statements, there’s not a lot CCTV, there’s nothing actually to go on. And to be gone for this lengthy, I simply do not get it, I simply don’t perceive it.

Mr Knott was seen strolling alongside Market Road in direction of The Lamb at 7.41pm on December 20

Searches of the River Ouse in Lewes for lacking firefighter Mr Knott on December 23

‘I do know the climate was actually unhealthy that day and there was unhealthy flooding, I do not know if he is tried to come back residence and are available throughout some water and harm himself. However there’s been search and rescue groups searching for him.’

She added that that they had been ‘actually excited’ for Christmas and had been trying ahead to ‘enjoyable, household time’. She referred to as for anybody within the neighborhood of the pub to contact police with any particulars they’ll keep in mind.

In a direct message to her fiance, she added: ‘If… you are fearful and also you’re pondering, ‘Oh I am unable to come residence, that is too large now’, actually, you do not realise how many individuals need you again whatever the scenario you left in – if that’s the case. So simply come residence, please simply come residence.’

London Fireplace Brigade Commissioner Andy Roe, stated: ‘I am saddened to listen to the information about Firefighter Anthony Knott. All our ideas stay together with his household, buddies and colleagues. That is understandably extraordinarily tough for Firefighter Knott’s household and I ask that all of us respect their privateness.’