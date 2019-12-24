December 24, 2019 | 10:23am

HONG KONG — Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gasoline at hundreds of protesters, many sporting masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in purchasing malls and in a primary vacationer district as anti-government rallies escalated into chaos on Christmas Eve.

Protesters inside the department stores threw umbrellas and different objects at police who responded by beating some demonstrators with batons, with one pointing his gun on the crowd, however not firing.

Police fired tear gasoline to disperse protesters who had occupied the primary roads and blocked site visitors outdoors the department stores and close by luxurious lodges, together with the Peninsula, within the Tsim Sha Tsui vacationer district of Kowloon.

There was a heavy police presence into the evening with a whole lot of officers standing guard on the roads as hundreds of Christmas consumers and vacationers, some sporting Santa hats, appeared on.

Many households with kids had congregated in the identical space to view the Christmas lights alongside the promenade, the spectacular backdrop of Hong Kong island on the other facet of the harbor.

A plainclothes police officer makes use of pepper spray to disperse anti-government demonstrators protesting inside a shopping center on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong, China. Reuters

The protests in Chinese language-ruled Hong Kong, now of their seventh month, have misplaced among the scale and depth of earlier violent confrontations. A peaceable rally this month nonetheless drew 800,000 folks, in response to organizers, displaying robust assist for the motion.

Scores of black-clad, mask-wearing protesters chanted slogans together with “Revive Hong Kong, revolution of our time,” and “Hong Kong independence” as they roamed the department stores.

“Lots of people are shopping so it’s a good opportunity to spread the message and tell people what we are fighting for.” mentioned Ken, an 18-year-old scholar.

“We fight for freedom, we fight for our future.”

At one mall within the teeming Mong Kok district, additionally on the Kowloon peninsula, police used pepper spray to disperse some protesters, in response to Cable tv.

Round 100 protesters trashed a Starbucks inside one other mall referred to as Mira Place, breaking the glass counters displaying pastries and spraying graffiti on the partitions.

The espresso store chain has been a standard goal of protesters after the daughter of the founding father of Maxim’s Caterers, which owns the native franchise, condemned the protesters at a UN human rights council in Geneva.

Demonstrators have beforehand defaced Starbucks across the metropolis, daubing anti-China graffiti on its home windows.

The Civil Human Rights Entrance, which has organized among the greatest marches involving greater than one million folks, has utilized to stage one other march on New 12 months’s Day.

Police have arrested greater than 6,000 folks for the reason that protests escalated in June, together with a big quantity throughout a protracted, violent siege on the Hong Kong Polytechnic College in mid-November.

Many Hong Kong residents are indignant at what they see as Beijing’s meddling within the freedoms promised to the previous British colony when it returned to Chinese language rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and says it’s dedicated to the “one country, two systems” formulation put in place at the moment and has blamed international forces for fomenting unrest.

In a video posted on her Fb web page, Chief Government Carrie Lam wished Hong Kong residents “a peaceful and safe Merry Christmas”.

Lam has up to now refused to grant protesters’ calls for which embrace an unbiased inquiry into police habits and the implementation of full common suffrage.