Police force brags about getting tough on drink-driving, violence and drugs… for one week

By Alex Ward For The Each day Mail

Revealed: 18:40 EST, 6 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:26 EST, 6 January 2020

You would be forgiven for assuming that tackling violence, medicine and anti-social behaviour had been on the high of each police pressure’s checklist of priorities day by day.

However one appears to suppose a ‘week of motion’ on such points is sufficient to show that it’s ‘no smooth contact’ on crime.

Cumbria Police has pledged to begin the New 12 months by tackling crimes that are ‘vital to our communities’ and which it believes the general public cares about essentially the most.

Cumbria Police has pledged to begin the New 12 months by tackling crimes that are ‘vital to our communities’ (pictured: Carlisle metropolis centre)

In Carlisle, officers have promised to give attention to anti-social behaviour, drink-driving, violence and drug abuse.

Different areas have stated they’ll take a robust stance on cross-border crime. In west Cumbria, police have vowed to focus on tackling shoplifting and the commerce in stolen items, in addition to night-time violence.

The pressure believes that these are the crimes that the general public is most involved about. And it indicators a transfer in the direction of extra conventional policing amid a nationwide give attention to so-called modern points corresponding to hate crime.

Matt Kennerley, Superintendent for north Cumbria, acknowledged the irony of dedicating only a week to those crimes, insisting: ‘Our officers are tackling such points day in and time out.’

However he added that, throughout the ‘week of motion’, the pressure ‘might be taking a very high-visibility strategy to begin the yr in a concerted effort to proactively goal the issues which are most vital to our communities’.

Carl Patrick, Superintendent for west Cumbria, added: ‘This week of motion showcases the work occurring on a regular basis.’

Crime statistics for Carlisle metropolis centre (pictured) within the yr to November confirmed violent and sexual offences accounted for 31 per cent of crimes reported

Anti-social behaviour accounted for 18 per cent of crimes. Of the crimes reported, 61 per cent ended with no additional motion taken.

Solely 15 per cent of crimes noticed the offender despatched to courtroom with roughly half handled by the judicial system. Figures for Barrow-in-Furness present there have been greater than three,400 violent crimes dedicated within the yr to November. Practically 1,500 incidents of anti-social behaviour had been additionally reported.

For the pressure’s newest drive, cops may even work with ‘companion companies’ together with the fireplace brigade and native well being companies.

Cumbria Police beforehand confronted criticism for its dealing with of the Poppi Worthington case, wherein a 13-month-old lady was discovered to have been sexually assaulted by her father earlier than her demise.

A coroner dominated in 2018 that the sexual assault had taken place, however prosecutors refused thrice to place him on trial.

Police didn’t deal with the case as a felony inquiry for eight months after Poppi’s demise in 2012, which means there was inadequate proof to cost him.