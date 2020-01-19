Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing girl in Hull 

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Police are rising more and more ‘involved’ for the security of a 14-year-old woman who was final seen yesterday evening.

Macey Holmes was final seen in Beckside Shut, north Hull, at round 9pm on January 18.

Macey, of Hull, was sporting a black quick puffer jacket, pink pyjamas and white trainers.

Police are ‘involved’ for the welfare of Macey Holmes (pictured), 14, who was final seen in Beckside Shut, north Hull, at round 9pm on January 18

additionally has a listening to help on her proper ear.

She is described as being round 5ft 4ins with black hair in a messy bun.

Humberside Police have posted on Twitter for the second time and are urgently interesting for folks to assist discover her.

Should you see Macey or know the place she is, name the police on 101 quoting log 512 18/01/20.