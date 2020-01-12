Police hunt a Jeremy Clarkson lookalike suspected of pinching a bank card

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:53 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:53 EST, 12 January 2020

Police are looking a Jeremy Clarkson lookalike suspected of pinching a financial institution card from a purse and occurring a spending spree.

Officers at Kent Police final week launched a CCTV picture of a person who’s the ‘spitting picture’ of the 59-year-old former Prime Gear host.

Police stated the person, who locals suppose has the identical hair-style and facial options as Clarkson, is believed to have stolen a financial institution card from a purse earlier than occurring a spending spree in Ashford, Kent, on December 6 final 12 months.

Officers at Kent Police final week launched a CCTV picture of a person who’s the ‘spitting picture’ of the 59-year-old former Prime Gear host

Inside minutes of police placing the attraction out, locals wrote on the Kent Police Fb web page that the suspect – sporting a body-warmer, shirt and jeans- was a lifeless ringer for The Grand Tour host.

Police stated the person, who locals suppose has the identical hair-style and facial options as Clarkson, is believed to have stolen a financial institution card from a purse earlier than occurring a spending spree in Ashford, Kent, on December 6 final 12 months

Alan Jenkins wrote: ‘Appears like Jeremy Clarkson.’, with Grant McMillan writing instantly after ‘I assumed that’, adopted by John-Paul Chapman who wrote: ‘Nearly to jot down that too.’

Glenn O’Neill Kane wrote: : ‘Beat me to it.’, with Simone Chief writing: ‘Thought the identical.’ And Ann Bish writing: ‘Omg thats what i used to be going say.’

Shelly Allen wrote: ‘I assumed the identical lol.’

Sue Button wrote merely: ‘Spit of Clarkson.’, with Linsey Thomas writing: ‘Omg that does appear to be Jeremy Clarkson.’

Ann Bish wrote: ‘Naughty Jezza.’, with Chris Grassby writing: ‘Yep undoubtedly Clarkson.’

Ann Owen wrote: ‘I assumed it was Jeremy Clarkson and I see I am not the one one.’

Chris Anderson, 38, who lives in Ashford, Kent, stated: ‘It is not simply that his face and hair appears like Jeremy Clarkson, however the garments he’s sporting is simply the sort of factor Jeremy would put on.

Inside minutes of police placing the attraction out, locals wrote on the Kent Police Fb web page that the suspect – sporting a body-warmer, shirt and jeans- was a lifeless ringer for The Grand Tour host

‘I hope Jeremy has a great alibi.’

A spokesman for Kent Police stated: ‘Do you recognise this man?

‘A CCTV picture of a person who might have vital info on the theft and fraudulent use of a financial institution card has been issued by Kent Police.

‘The cardboard is reported to have been used at varied places throughout Ashford in December 2019 after it was stolen from a purse on 6 December.

‘As a part of ongoing enquiries, our investigators at the moment are able to launch an image of a person who might be able to assist them set up the total circumstances.’