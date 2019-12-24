Police hunt hit-and-run driver of Jaguar XJ

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

The motive force of a £70,000 Jaguar XJ is being hunted by police after their automotive knocked down and killed a pedestrian in a pre-Christmas hit-and-run tragedy.

The collision claimed the lifetime of a 38-year-old man who was strolling alongside Charlton Street, Andover, Hampshire, when he was struck and killed immediately by the automotive which then sped off leaving him dying within the highway on December 23.

Police immediately appealed for anybody who noticed the broken Jaguar or believed they could had filmed it with a dashboard digital camera, to contact them.

Police are trying to find the driving force of a £70,000 Jaguar XJ after the automotive knocked down and killed a pedestrian in Andover, Hampshire, at about 6.40pm on December 23. Pictured: Basic view of Charlton Street

The pedestrian was knocked down at about 6.40pm on Monday night.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary mentioned: ‘The fail-to-stop collision occurred in Charlton Street, Andover, final evening.

‘Officers investigating the collision urgently need to converse to the driving force of a Jaguar XJ which they consider was concerned.

‘Do you may have a splash cam which can have captured this car within the space round 6.40pm final evening? Perhaps you may have seen a broken Jaguar XJ?

‘An investigation has been launched after a 38-year-old man was struck by a automotive in Charlton Street. Regardless of finest efforts, the person, from Andover, was sadly pronounced lifeless on the scene. His subsequent of kin have been knowledgeable and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘Officers at the moment are finishing up inquiries to seek out the driving force of the car believed to be concerned. We’re eager to talk with anybody who witnessed the collision or who has a splash cam and will have captured the moments main as much as the incident.’

Inspector Steve Wakeford, of the Roads Policing Unit, mentioned: ‘It is a very critical incident and we urgently want to talk with the driving force concerned.

‘We’ve got recovered car particles from the scene and our investigations are underway. I might urge the driving force to contact us as quickly as attainable. I might additionally like to listen to from anybody who was in Charlton Street and may help us with our inquiries.’

Particulars of the person who died are being withheld by police till a optimistic identification has been made on his physique