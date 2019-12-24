Police hunt pervert who exposed himself to shocked female passenger on train

Police hunt pervert who uncovered himself to shocked feminine passenger on prepare
- Man boarded prepare to Henley-on-Thames at Twyford after midnight, December 13
- He ‘uncovered himself and started to the touch himself inappropriately’ on the prepare
- Officers imagine man in image might have data might assist investigation
By Jemma Carr For Mailonline
Police try to trace down a pervert who began touching himself subsequent to a shocked feminine passenger on a prepare.
The person boarded a prepare to Henley-on-Thames at Twyford.
He sat going through a lady shortly after midnight on December 13.
He then ‘uncovered himself and started to the touch himself inappropriately’, the British Transport Police stated.
Officers imagine the person within the picture might have ‘data which might assist their investigation’.
The BTP have urged anybody who acknowledges him or has data to contact them.
