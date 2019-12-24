Police hunt pervert who exposed himself to shocked female passenger on train

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

Printed: 14:18 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 14:20 EST, 24 December 2019

Police try to trace down a pervert who began touching himself subsequent to a shocked feminine passenger on a prepare.

The person boarded a prepare to Henley-on-Thames at Twyford.

He sat going through a lady shortly after midnight on December 13.

Police try to trace down a pervert who began touching himself subsequent to a shocked feminine passenger on a prepare. British Transport Police have launched an image of a person (pictured) who might have ‘data which might assist their investigation’

He then ‘uncovered himself and started to the touch himself inappropriately’, the British Transport Police stated.

Officers imagine the person within the picture might have ‘data which might assist their investigation’.

The BTP have urged anybody who acknowledges him or has data to contact them.