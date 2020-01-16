Police hunt rapist who shoved 16-year-old schoolgirl to the ground to launch horrific sex attack

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Printed: 09:58 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:59 EST, 16 January 2020

Police have launched a manhunt after a teenage woman was raped in an alley close to a college in Higher Manchester final evening.

Officers have been referred to as to Wardle, Rochdale, on Wednesday night and searched fields within the space in a single day.

The sufferer, 16, was strolling by means of an alley off Birch Highway at round 5pm when she was pushed to the bottom by a person earlier than being raped.

Detectives stated the attacker is believed to be ‘black or of twin heritage’, 5ft 8in tall, of medium construct, and aged between 30 and 40.

Police have launched a manhunt after a teenage woman was raped in an alley close to a college in Higher Manchester final evening. At present officers are combing the world for proof (pictured)

Police on the scene in the present day. The sufferer was strolling by means of an alley off Birch Highway at round 5pm when she was pushed to the bottom by a person earlier than being raped

He was carrying blue denims and smelt strongly of aftershave.

A cordon is in place on Inexperienced Meadow and Noble Meadow, close to a college, Wardle Academy, whereas police investigations proceed, as reported by Manchester Night Information.

The woman is just not a scholar on the college.

Round 10 PCSOs have been seen stood on the cordon this morning with a number of CSI vans parked close by.

Neighbours stated officers have been seen looking out close by fields and woodland in a single day.

Supt Richard Hunt, of GMP’s Rochdale district, stated: ‘This was a really distressing incident for the younger woman.

Officers looking out the scene in the present day which is close to Wardle Academy, attended by 1,200 pupils

‘Her welfare is a high precedence for us, and we now have specialist officers at present supporting her as we attempt to set up the total circumstances surrounding this incident.

‘I wish to reassure the general public that we’re doing all we are able to to hint the individual accountable and produce them to justice and you will notice elevated patrols across the space within the coming days.

‘This incident passed off at a comparatively busy time of day, and I’m interesting for any witnesses or anybody who’ve seen one thing suspicious to contact us.

‘Even the smallest element may very well be of the utmost significance in serving to us with our enquiries.’