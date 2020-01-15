Police hunt two men who tried to get boy, 10, to go with them

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Police are looking for two males who tried to abduct a ten-year-old boy as he walked residence from faculty.

The boys tried to persuade the kid to go together with them outdoors a Put up Workplace within the Cambridgeshire village of Histon round nightfall yesterday.

Nonetheless the boy, who’s a pupil at Histon and Impington Junior Faculty, refused to go together with the lads and managed to get residence safely.

The boys approached the boy outdoors a Put up Workplace in Histon, Cambridgeshire (file image)

Native mother and father and carers have now been suggested to talk to their youngsters to make sure they keep secure on their routes residence from faculty.

A letter despatched out to folks and carers of scholars at Impington Village School mentioned: ‘It has been delivered to our consideration that yesterday a scholar from Histon and Impington Junior Faculty was approached by two males outdoors the Put up Workplace in Histon, whereas on their method residence from faculty round four.30pm.

‘They had been making an attempt to persuade the scholar to go together with them however thankfully they refused and managed to make their method residence safely.

‘We wish you to concentrate on this incident and to talk to your youngsters on easy methods to maintain secure whereas on path to and from faculty, and to concentrate on their environment always.

A letter was despatched out to folks and carers of scholars at Impington Village School

‘We can even be talking and making all college students conscious of this incident previous to the tip of the day.’

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesman mentioned: ‘We had been known as at simply earlier than 8pm yesterday to stories of suspicious circumstances on Excessive Road, Histon.

‘It was reported 10-year-old boy was approached by two males at about four.30pm. The boy left the world and went residence. He was not injured.

‘No arrests have been made and enquiries proceed. Anybody with data is requested to contact police on 101 quoting incident 422 of January 13.’