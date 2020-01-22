Police hunt woman over religiously aggravated assault in a Tesco car park

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Police are investigating a religiously aggravated assault after a lady was allegedly struck within the face outdoors a Tesco Additional in Bournemouth.

The incident concerned a grandmother carrying a hijab alongside along with her daughter and granddaughter who reportedly requested a separate lady to cease taking their photograph.

In accordance with Dorset Police, one of many sufferer was them hit within the face leaving her with swelling.

A spokeswoman for the power mentioned: ‘When she requested the lady to cease, an altercation occurred and he or she sustained swelling and ache to her face.

‘The offending lady additionally shouted religiously aggravated abuse on the sufferer.’

The power has issued a picture of a lady officers wish to converse to in reference to the incident.

PC Jack Cornick, of Bournemouth police, mentioned: ‘Dorset Police takes hate crime very critically and we’re decided to determine the lady accountable.

‘This was a really disagreeable and unprovoked incident which left the household very upset.’

Anybody with info is requested to contact Dorset Police on-line or by calling 101, quoting quantity 55200004380.

