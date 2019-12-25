Police identify suspect in fatal Lakewood hit-and-run

Lakewood police recognized a suspect Tuesday in a hit-and-run which left a pedestrian lifeless Saturday.

Police are trying to find Melvin Woolley, 37, on suspicion of vehicular murder, hit-and-run, vehicular eluding inflicting dying, driving underneath restraint, no proof of insurance coverage, expired license plates and obscured license plates, Lakewood police stated in a information launch.

At round 7 p.m. Saturday, police tried to drag over a silver Ford Fusion close to West Colfax Avenue and Lamar Avenue. Woolley allegedly sped off as an alternative, hitting a pedestrian who was crossing the road at West Colfax Avenue and Benton Avenue, police stated.

After crashing his automotive right into a wall, Woolley allegedly acquired out and ran, escaping police.

The pedestrian, 29-year-old Jonathon Furley, died on the hospital.

Police ask anybody with details about Woolley’s whereabouts to name 911.