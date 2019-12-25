Police identify suspect in fatal Lakewood hit-and-run

Lakewood police recognized a suspect Tuesday in a hit-and-run which left a pedestrian lifeless Saturday.
Police are trying to find Melvin Woolley, 37, on suspicion of vehicular murder, hit-and-run, vehicular eluding inflicting dying, driving underneath restraint, no proof of insurance coverage, expired license plates and obscured license plates, Lakewood police stated in a information launch.
At round 7 p.m. Saturday, police tried to drag over a silver Ford Fusion close to West Colfax Avenue and Lamar Avenue. Woolley allegedly sped off as an alternative, hitting a pedestrian who was crossing the road at West Colfax Avenue and Benton Avenue, police stated.
After crashing his automotive right into a wall, Woolley allegedly acquired out and ran, escaping police.
The pedestrian, 29-year-old Jonathon Furley, died on the hospital.
Police ask anybody with details about Woolley’s whereabouts to name 911.
Please see the press launch figuring out the suspect in Saturday’s deadly hit and run crash at W Colfax Ave / Benton St. Suspect is NOT in custody. Pictures of suspect are connected. Please name 911 if you happen to see him. pic.twitter.com/iwCD6Srsv8
