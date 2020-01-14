Police Investigated & Cleared Kevin Sullivan After Chris Benoit Double Murder-Suicide

Chris Benoit murdered his spouse Nancy and 7 12 months outdated son Daniel in 2007. The police dominated the tragedy a double murder-suicide, however some folks nonetheless held onto conspiracy theories.

Whereas talking to Chris Van Vliet, David Benoit stated that police investigated the potential of Kevin Sullivan doing something on this state of affairs. Sullivan was cleared, however that didn’t make the state of affairs any simpler to imagine.

“Conspiracy theories are just a joke. Kevin Sullivan didn’t do anything, you know? We looked into that and never had the police look into him, so yeah. I didn’t want to believe it. I thought someone broke into the house or some sh*t and did it, but apparently there was a scuffle at the door. That’s what I heard.”

David Benoit then revealed that it took him seven months to really settle for the horrible occasions surrounding his father’s passing.

“It took me seven months. I was sitting there thinking. I thought about it every day. Why? Couldn’t he have left a note or could he have called me?”

The lack of Chris Benoit was a tough blow for the professional wrestling trade and for therefore many others. He had deep connections within the professional wrestling world which can be nonetheless being felt to at the present time.

Chris Benoit’s loss of life additionally precipitated lots of people to concentrate to concussions and CTE as they by no means had earlier than. That may be a small silver lining on this state of affairs, but it surely didn’t make it any simpler to simply accept. One other factor that followers want to simply accept is that Kevin Sullivan was investigated and cleared by police for having any involvement on this state of affairs.

