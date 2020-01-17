Police investigating after gunshot victim found dead in Aurora street

Aurora Police are investigating after a person was discovered lifeless of a gunshot wound mendacity in a gutter early Friday morning.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot and an individual mendacity on the street on the intersection of East 17th Avenue and Iola Avenue at 12:20 a.m.

Life saving measures had been began however proved futile and the person was declared lifeless on the location, based on police.

The Adams County Coroner’s Workplace will decide reason behind loss of life and notify subsequent of kin.

The incident is being investigated by the most important crimes/murder unit.

Police are asking anybody with details about the case to contact Agent W. Miller at 303-739-6117.

Tipsters can name Crime Stoppers to stay nameless and be eligible for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.