Police investigating after man reports being shot in the back near Federal and Alameda

Daryl Orr, Denver7 Denver police reply to a taking pictures close to S. Federal Blvd. and W. Alameda Ave. on Dec. 23, 2019.

Denver police are investigating a taking pictures that despatched a person to a hospital in a single day, they stated Monday morning.

Police have been at 400 S. Federal Boulevard investigating at about 6 a.m. They’re working to find out the placement of the taking pictures in addition to to establish the shooter, stated Officer Kurt Barnes.

“They’re still working to see if they can identify where the shooting occurred. The victim waited to report” the incident, Barnes stated.

The sufferer’s wounds should not life threatening. “He was shot in the upper back,” Barnes stated.

Police ask that anybody with info name Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This story might be up to date when extra info turns into accessible.