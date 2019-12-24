Police investigating deadly Parkdale stabbing

Murder detectives are investigating after a person was stabbed to demise in Parkdale.

Police have been referred to as to the King St. W. and Jameson Ave. round 2 p.m. on Monday for stories of a stabbing.

The sufferer was transported to hospital in life threatening situation, the place he later died.

Police proceed to search for a suspect, described as a black male who fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with info is requested to name police or Crime Stoppers.