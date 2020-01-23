News

Police investigating homicide after teenage girl found dead in Montbello

January 24, 2020
Police are investigating a murder after a teenage feminine was discovered useless Thursday afternoon in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

The sufferer, who was not recognized, was discovered within the 5000 block of Troy Avenue, Denver police tweeted.

Police would not have any suspects in custody. Anybody with details about the incident is requested to name police at 720-913-7867.

UPDATE: This incident is now being investigated as a murder. Sufferer is a teenage feminine. Nobody in custody. Investigators are working to develop suspect information. In case you have any information about this incident, please name 720-913-7867. #Denver

— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 23, 2020

