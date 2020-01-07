Police launch desperate hunt for missing girl, 13, in London

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:26 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:27 EST, 7 January 2020

Tenisha Pennnington, from Kidlington, Oxford, was reported lacking yesterday night

Police have launched an pressing seek for a 13-year-old schoolgirl after she vanished from her Oxford house final evening.

Tenisha Pennnington, from Kidlington was reported lacking yesterday night.

Police imagine she has travelled to the Stratford space of east London.

She is believed to have been carrying a fur coat, black Nike trainers, a black jumper and blue ripped denims.

She is described as a white feminine, brown shoulder size hair, 5’zero’ tall and thin construct.

Officers are interesting for anybody who might have seen Tenisha, or know the place she is, to contact police.

Anybody with data ought to name Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting log quantity 1114 of January 6, 2020.