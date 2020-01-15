Police launch desperate hunt for missing mother, 19, and baby

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Printed: 03:29 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:30 EST, 15 January 2020

Police are as we speak searching a teenage mom and her one-year-old child after they vanished from close to a Tesco in Merseyside.

Maisy Roberts, 19, and her one-year-old son Leighton Jones haven’t been seen since Tuesday, prompting an pressing attraction.

Merseyside Police say Ms Roberts was final seen pushing her child in an ‘old school pram’ round 5pm by the Tesco Hawthorne Street in Litherland.

Maisy Roberts, 19, (left) and her one-year-old son Leighton Jones (proper) haven’t been seen since Tuesday, prompting an pressing attraction

Police are requested to cellphone 999 in the event that they see both of the pair.

Ms Roberts is is described as roughly 5ft 6′, and was sporting a black bubble coat and pushing an quaint gray pram.

A spokesman stated: ‘If seen please name 999 or information DM @MerPolCC quote Log 0686.’