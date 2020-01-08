Police launch desperate hunt for missing schoolgirl, 12, who vanished in Blackpool two days ago 

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

Police are trying to find a 12-year-old woman who disappeared two days in the past.

Reah Corridor went lacking at about 8pm on Monday from the Devonshire Highway space of Blackpool.

Lancashire Police as we speak issued a current image of the schoolgirl with a determined enchantment for anybody with info to get in contact as quickly as doable.

She is described as round 4ft 2ins, of slim construct with shoulder size mild brown hair.

Police mentioned they need to reassure Reah that ‘she is just not in any hassle, we simply need to know she is okay’.

Officers issued an enchantment saying: ‘Have you ever seen lacking Reah Corridor, 12?

‘She was final seen about 8pm on Monday (sixth Jan) within the Devonshire Highway space of Blackpool.

‘We urgently want to seek out her.

‘Please name 101 quoting log quantity LC-20200106-1318 if in case you have seen her or know the place she is. Thanks. ‘

Involved social media customers voiced their issues for the lacking woman’s security and wished for her secure return.

Kim Walton mentioned: ‘Hope she comes house secure and sound.’

Jennifer Wright mentioned: ‘Do hope she is quickly discovered and secure return house.’

Anne Hughes mentioned: ‘Is it my creativeness or are there extra kids going lacking?’