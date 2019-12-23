Police launch hunt for missing firefighter, 33, who vanished during Christmas pub crawl

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

Police are looking for a London firefighter who vanished final week throughout his work Christmas bash in Lewes, East Sussex.

Anthony Knott grew to become separated from round a dozen of his colleagues and was final seen on the The Lamb in Fisher Avenue at round 7.30pm on Friday.

The 33-year-old had travelled from his house in Orpington, Kent, for an organised evening out with fellow watch members from London Fireplace Brigade when he disappeared throughout the early levels of a pub crawl.

His associate Lucy mentioned: ‘That is out of character. He is a household man. He loves his job; he loves his mates; he loves his children – and it is Christmas. This is not one thing he would deliberately do.

Anthony Knott grew to become separated from round a dozen of his colleagues and was final seen on the The Lamb in Fisher Avenue at round 7.30pm on Friday (pictured: along with his associate Lucy)

‘He would not need to keep away. That is why we’re further apprehensive as a result of it is simply not like him and we’re considering the more serious as a result of he would not do that to us.’

Searches each in Lewes and in his house city have failed to seek out any signal of him and on Monday police mentioned that they’d change into more and more involved for his welfare.

They appealed to anybody discovering him injured or unwell to dial 999 for assist instantly.

Superintendent Katy Woolford, who’s main the investigation, mentioned: ‘We’ve got made intensive enquiries within the Lewes space with pubs, retailers, takeaways, taxi and bus companies and have analysed CCTV footage however up to now haven’t been capable of find the place Anthony is.

‘His household and mates have gotten more and more apprehensive about the place he’s, so if anyone has any info or noticed Anthony within the Lewes space after 7.30pm on Friday evening, please contact us.’

‘Anthony is described as white, roughly 6 foot, of medium construct and with medium-brown brief gelled hair.

The 33-year-old had travelled from his house in Orpington, Kent, for an organised evening out with fellow watch members from London Fireplace Brigade when he disappeared throughout the early levels of a pub crawl (pictured: Mr Knott was final seen at this pub)

Mr Knott’s associate Lucy has appealed for anybody who might need seen him to return ahead and assist the police

‘He was carrying a black long-sleeve prime, a darkish denim suit-style jacket, darkish denim denims and black footwear.

‘Anybody who might have seen Anthony or who might know of his whereabouts is requested to contact Sussex Police on-line or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Barnstable.

‘If he’s discovered ailing or injured, or regarded as in peril, please dial 999 instantly.’