Police launch hunt for missing girl, 15, last seen wearing her dressing gown on New Year’s Eve 

Police have launched a determined hunt for a lacking 15-year-old lady who was final seen carrying her dressing robe and slippers on New Yr’s Eve.

Soraya Baxter was at her household house on Warley Avenue in Morecambe, Lancashire, till round 11pm yesterday.

She was carrying a burgundy dressing robe and slippers however it’s believed that she could have modified garments.

She is described as being a combined race feminine, roughly 5ft4, with a slim construct and medium-length brown curly hair.

Lancashire Police at the moment are making an attempt to find Soraya, who has hyperlinks to Manchester, and are interesting to the general public for data.

PC Monk, of Lancaster Police, mentioned: ‘We’re extraordinarily involved about Soraya.

‘We’re asking anyone who has seen her, or has any data at all that would assist us discover her, to get in contact as quickly as attainable.

‘Equally we might urge Soraya herself, if she sees this enchantment, to make contact with us and tell us she is secure.’

Anybody with data is requested to contact police on 101, quoting log quantity LC-20191231-1464.