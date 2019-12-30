Police launch manhunt after two teenagers shot – and one of them also stabbed – in north east London

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Two youngsters have been shot and stabbed within the newest surprising incident to rock Wild West London.

The lads, aged 18 and 17, had been rushed to hospital after the assault simply after 10.30pm on St James Avenue in Walthamstow.

When police arrived, they discovered the 18-year-old with a gunshot wound, whereas the second teenager was discovered shortly after with a gunshot and stab wound.

The primary sufferer is believed to be in a steady situation whereas officers are awaiting an replace on the situation of the second.

It’s believed each of the boys had been attacked on the road, in response to MyLondon.

No arrests have been made and police are interesting for witnesses.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson mentioned: ‘Police had been referred to as at 10.36pm on Sunday, 29 December to experiences of a male affected by a gunshot damage on St James Avenue in Walthamstow.

‘Officers, together with firearms officers, attended. The 18-year-old man was taken by the London Ambulance Service to east London hospital.

‘A second male, believed to be aged 17, was discovered close by affected by stab wounds and a gunshot damage.’

Anybody with data is requested to name police by way of 101 quoting reference Cad 6831/29Dec.

Alternatively, name Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.