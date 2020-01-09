Police launch murder probe after man in his 40s dies of multiple stab wounds in knife fight

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

Printed: 06:45 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:12 EST, 9 January 2020

Police have launched a homicide probe after a person in his 40s died of a number of stab wounds in a knife struggle that left two others critically injured.

Officers have been known as to a residential avenue on the Mendip Heights property in Didcot, Oxfordshire, at three.46 this morning.

Three males have been injured in the course of the knife struggle and have been taken to hospital a short while later.

However detectives from Thames Valley Police Main Crime Staff have since confirmed that one man in his 40s had died on account of a number of stab wounds.

His subsequent of kin have been knowledgeable and are at the moment being supported by specifically educated officers.

Two different males, one in 30s and the opposite in his 20s, are stated to be in a ‘critical’ however secure situation in hospital.

No arrests have been made up to now and forensic officers are actually gathering proof together with a knife that was discovered on the bottom a brief distance away from the scene.

Thames Valley Police is now interesting for witnesses to come back ahead to assist with its investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik stated: ‘This can be a tragic incident during which an individual has misplaced their life after being attacked with a knife.

‘This homicide will shock the local people however I wish to reassure residents that we’re finishing up a radical investigation and we’re decided to deliver the perpetrators to justice.

‘Mendip Heights is at the moment closed as we finishing up important forensic examinations on the scene and conduct home to deal with enquiries within the space.

‘I want to thank residents for his or her ongoing cooperation and endurance.

‘I’m interesting to the general public to come back ahead and assist our investigation.

‘When you have any details about this incident and have not already spoken to the police please go away your info on our web site, name 101 or converse to an officers on the scene. Please quote investigation reference quantity 107 (9/1).

‘When you have any CCTV, sprint cam or cell phone footage, or have heard one thing concerning the incident, even if you happen to assume it’s hypothesis then we wish to hear from you.’