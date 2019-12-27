Police launch urgent appeal to track down 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Christmas Day 

By Religion Ridler For Mailonline

Kenton Quinn (pictured) was final seen in Middlesbrough at round three.30pm on Wednesday

Police have launched an pressing attraction to discover a teenage boy who has been lacking since Christmas Day.

Kenton Quinn, 16, was final seen at round three.30pm on Wednesday on Rowoth Highway in Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire.

, who’s believed to have ‘connections within the Eston space’, is described as a white male, round 5’10” tall and with brief darkish hair.

He was mentioned to have been sporting a gray Adidas tracksuit prime and a blue gillet when he was final seen.

Anybody who could have seen or who has info concerning his whereabouts is requested to name Cleveland Police on 101, quoting the occasion quantity 218545.