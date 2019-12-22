Police launch urgent hunt for missing four-year-old boy who cannot speak English

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

Police have launched a frantic hunt for a lacking four-year-old boy who can’t communicate English after he vanished from outdoors a church.

David Opoku was final seen on the ABC Church Centre in Leeds at lunchtime.

He’s described as black with quick curly black hair, and was final seen sporting a white lengthy sleeved shirt, darkish blue denim denims and black footwear.

The boy was discovered later this afternoon later protected and properly, reviews West Yorkshire Police.