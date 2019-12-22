Police launch urgent hunt for missing four-year-old boy who cannot speak English

Police launch pressing hunt for lacking four-year-old boy who can’t communicate English and vanished outdoors church
- David Opoku, four, was discovered protected and properly later right now after he vanished
- Lacking boy who can’t communicate English vanished at ABC Church Centre, Leeds
- Described as black with quick curly black hair in report from police
Police have launched a frantic hunt for a lacking four-year-old boy who can’t communicate English after he vanished from outdoors a church.
David Opoku was final seen on the ABC Church Centre in Leeds at lunchtime.
He’s described as black with quick curly black hair, and was final seen sporting a white lengthy sleeved shirt, darkish blue denim denims and black footwear.
The boy was discovered later this afternoon later protected and properly, reviews West Yorkshire Police.
David Opoku, four, was final seen on the ABC Church Centre on Tempest street, Leeds, at lunchtime. West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the boy has now been discovered
