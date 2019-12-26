Police: Man arrested days after Tennessee stabbing that killed 2, wounded another

Nashville Police Division through AP A photograph offered by the Nashville, Tenn. Police Division exhibits Michael Mosley. Mosley is accused within the Saturday, Dec. 24, 2019 deadly stabbings outdoors a Midtown Nashville bar that killed two males and wounded one other.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Legislation enforcement officers arrested man charged with legal murder Wednesday, concluding a dayslong search after a deadly stabbing outdoors a Tennessee bar.

Michael Mosley, 23, was captured in Cheatham County, the Nashville Metro Police introduced.

Mosley is accused within the Saturday assault at a Midtown Nashville bar that killed two males and wounded one other, since recognized as a 21-year-old College of Tennessee scholar. That man suffered wounds to his arm and eye.

The assault began as an argument over an “unwanted advancement” made by a person towards a lady on the bar, in keeping with a press release by Nashville police. The girl was a pal of the victims, police stated.

Mosley beforehand was convicted of theft, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault. Within the aggravated assault case, he was discovered to have stabbed a person and reduce a lady in 2015. Within the misdemeanor assault case, he was discovered to have squirted urine out of a shampoo bottle onto a jail worker on Christmas Day that yr.

The reward for data surrounding Mosley in the course of the search had elevated to $42,500 as of Wednesday.

Gov. Invoice Lee had approved a $10,000 reward contribution, whereas a gaggle of Nashville companies added $20,000 to that reward; sports activities journalist Clay Travis chipped in $10,000. The Tennessee Bureau of Info additionally provided $2,500 for data.

Mosley is being held within the Metro jail on two counts of legal murder and one depend of tried legal murder.

It’s not instantly recognized if Mosley has an lawyer.