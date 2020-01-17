Police offer few details in death of 11-year-old Placerville boy

A girl who described herself as the organic mom of 11-year-old Roman Lopez says she discovered about her son’s demise from an internet article.

Rochelle Lopez, who lives in Wisconsin, advised Sacramento’s KOVR-TV Channel 13 that nobody had contacted her about Roman, who was discovered lifeless Saturday in Placerville, Calif.

She advised KOVR that she was deployed to Iraq when Roman was a child, and that she later handled dependancy to ache medicines. It’s unclear when she final noticed Roman.

“I told Roman that I would do everything I can do be with him again,” she mentioned.

Roman lived along with his organic father, Jordan Piper, and his stepmother Lindsey Piper, in response to the Placerville Police Division. Jordan Piper just lately moved the household to California for a greater job alternative, in response to police. The couple had eight kids residing with them on the time of Roman’s demise. The Pipers advised the Sacramento Bee that they initially bought little assist from native authorities, who they mentioned didn’t act swiftly when the mother and father reported the boy lacking.

Roman was final seen Saturday morning at his residence in Placerville, police mentioned. He was discovered throughout a search by legislation enforcement officers and neighborhood members. The case is being investigated as a suspicious demise.

The Placerville Police Division mentioned in a information launch Thursday that the company has offered restricted data to the general public as a result of “there is very sensitive information that if released, could jeopardize the investigation.”

The company mentioned it doesn’t but have a pathologist’s report and won’t present any additional details about the post-mortem. The pathologist’s report is anticipated to take 4 to 6 weeks.

“We realize that the press and public are looking for answers and mourning the loss of Roman,” the company mentioned within the launch. “The police department has also been affected and has been working tirelessly to complete the investigation. The complexity of this case will require time and patience.”