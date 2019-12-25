Police officer, 26, slams Grade-II listed hotel for refusing to refund his money

A police officer who was pressured to cancel his wedding ceremony following lifesaving mind surgical procedure has slammed a Grade II-listed lodge for refusing to present him a refund.

Jordan Miller, 26, had a hemorrhagic stroke simply six weeks earlier than he was because of have fun marrying his fiancée Alex Harrison, 26, at The Croft Lodge in Darlington.

The daddy-of-one needed to endure emergency surgical procedure after struggling a bleed on the mind and was left with mind injury and epilepsy.

Throughout his restoration, Mr Miller needed to relearn how one can full fundamental duties comparable to strolling, speaking and consuming with a knife and fork.

Jordan Miller, 26, pictured along with his fiancée Alex Harrison, 26, and their son Archie

Ms Harrison, who works in enterprise admin, pushed their wedding ceremony plans apart and focused on getting Jordan again to full well being, as reported by TeesideLive.

The couple, who’re dad and mom to two-year-old Archie, later requested the lodge for the £2,500 which they paid for his or her reception to be returned to them.

Nevertheless, they mentioned they had been refused a refund by the lodge, which was run by Greatest Western, as the large day had already handed.

Mr Miller mentioned that they had been supplied one other date however, because of his accidents, he determined that he now not wished a giant wedding ceremony.

Mr Miller, from Eaglescliffe, Stockton, mentioned: ‘I really feel like they’ve made every part more durable for us. They have not been very sympathetic.

The massive scar operating down Mr Miler’s head after mind surgical procedure

‘I’ve been left with a mind damage and epilepsy. I do not do nicely with massive crowds and I do not assume I can have a giant wedding ceremony anymore.

‘I wasn’t working and my missus was solely working half time. We determined we had been higher off having the cash again.

‘We had booked all the rooms within the lodge that day however I noticed that they’d bought a number of the rooms.

‘They principally mentioned until you need to get married right here you are not getting it again.’

Mr Miller, who works for Cleveland Police, proposed to his accomplice of six years Alex whereas on-board the Sunborn yacht lodge in London.

He mentioned he bought the romantic thought from Alex’s favorite movie The Dad or mum Entice, wherein the dual women’ dad and mom tie the knot on the Queen Elizabeth 2 ocean liner.

The couple, who didn’t have wedding ceremony insurance coverage, deliberate to get married on the Church of St Martin in Kirklevington, Yarm, on Might 27, 2018 and maintain their reception at The Croft Lodge.

Mr Miller mentioned that he paid the lodge £2,500 however didn’t signal a contract.

Six weeks earlier than the large day, Jordan, then 24, fell sick whereas at Bannatyne’s gymnasium in Ingleby Barwick, Stockton.

He mentioned: ‘I picked up the weights and I bought this large headache. My left aspect of my physique simply fully went, I could not really feel it in any respect. I knew one thing wasn’t proper.

‘I managed to go downstairs. I stood behind the reception desk mentioned ‘ring the ambulance, I am not very nicely’.

‘I saved being sick. I used to be mendacity on the ground and I used to be going out and in of conciousness.

‘They requested if I might get on the chair. I attempted to do it however I could not transfer my head or legs.’

‘I had mind surgical procedure and I bear in mind waking up and pondering ‘what has occurred right here?’,’ he mentioned.

‘After I discovered I had had a stroke I used to be gutted.

‘I believed I used to be too younger to have a stroke. I used to be solely 24.’

Mr Miller found that he had been born with a situation referred to as arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which had prompted the stroke on April 9 final 12 months.

AVM is an irregular connection between an artery – carrying blood from the guts to the physique – and a vein.

Mr Miller mentioned the stoke left him strolling like a crab and struggling to carry a dialog.

He added: ‘I needed to spend the following 12 months or so recovering. It was like being a toddler once more.

‘I needed to discover ways to discuss correctly and eat with my knife and fork.

‘I’ve feeling again in my left aspect now however I’ve been left with injury to the mind.

‘I will not be capable of be a frontline officer anymore. I’ve skipped the frontline and gone straight into CID.’

Mr Miller mentioned that they anticipated to lose deposits on the providers which they’d booked for the marriage, nevertheless they didn’t anticipate the lodge to be so unhelpful.

He mentioned that he was instructed by Greatest Western that the lodge is run by a separate administration firm.

He mentioned: ‘After I was nicely sufficient I began to attempt to get my a refund for the marriage.

‘Everybody was actually good, the florist was pretty. The lodge aren’t .’

MailOnline has contacted The Croft Lodge for remark.