Police officer proposes to his partner before the start of his Christmas Day shift

A police officer discovered an revolutionary option to suggest to his girlfriend earlier than his Christmas Day shift through the use of their six-week-old son’s child develop to pop the query.

PC Jamie Aston – who is predicated in Bangor, Gwynedd – surrounded child Gruff with rose petals and dressed him in a child develop that mentioned ‘mummy, will you marry daddy?’

PC Aston, 28, was on one knee when Ffion, 28, got here downstairs very first thing this morning earlier than his 7am shift.

He informed the BBC: ‘I knew it could be particular to incorporate him in it and I knew my associate would admire that, in order that was one thing I at all times wished to do.’

He added: ‘She was shocked greater than something as a result of I woke her up.

PC Aston, 28, (left) was on one knee when Ffion, 28, (proper) got here downstairs first-thing this morning earlier than his 7am shift

‘We had a fast cup of tea collectively after which I used to be off to work.’

The couple plan to have fun their engagement later.

